Previous
Next
Local Color by falcon11
Photo 2080

Local Color

A nearby church and thrift shop has a small water garden, where I took this shot this morning.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
569% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise