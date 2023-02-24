Previous
A Soft Sunset by falcon11
A Soft Sunset

The sunsets this week have been very quiet. There is a little haze and no cloud cover, so the color has been subtle.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
February 24th, 2023  
