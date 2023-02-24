Sign up
Photo 2079
A Soft Sunset
The sunsets this week have been very quiet. There is a little haze and no cloud cover, so the color has been subtle.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
sky
sunset
beach
waves
florida
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful capture!
February 24th, 2023
