Gull in a Puddle by falcon11
Photo 2086

Gull in a Puddle

This Ring-Billed Gull was the only one of the flock standing in the water near the town docks. The rest had gathered around a car that must have been feeding them, and then drove off.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Corinne C ace
What a lovely capture!
March 4th, 2023  
