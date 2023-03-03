Sign up
Photo 2086
Gull in a Puddle
This Ring-Billed Gull was the only one of the flock standing in the water near the town docks. The rest had gathered around a car that must have been feeding them, and then drove off.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2537
photos
63
followers
20
following
571% complete
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
449
2082
450
2083
451
2084
2085
2086
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd March 2023 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
gull
,
water bird
,
ring-billed gull
Corinne C
ace
What a lovely capture!
March 4th, 2023
