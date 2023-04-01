Previous
Taking Off by falcon11
Photo 2102

Taking Off

Filling in today with a shot of a blue heron abandoning the beach with all of the dead fish. This was taken in February when there was red tide on the beach in Florida.
**Today is the 12th anniversary of my first post on this site: April 2011.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Diana ace
How amazing Allison, so many wonderful captures over the years since I am following you! Exacly 7 to be precise 😊
April 1st, 2023  
