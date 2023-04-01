Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2102
Taking Off
Filling in today with a shot of a blue heron abandoning the beach with all of the dead fish. This was taken in February when there was red tide on the beach in Florida.
**Today is the 12th anniversary of my first post on this site: April 2011.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2554
photos
64
followers
20
following
575% complete
View this month »
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
Latest from all albums
2096
2097
2098
452
2099
2100
2101
2102
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th February 2023 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
beach
,
flight
,
heron
,
florida
,
great blue heron
Diana
ace
How amazing Allison, so many wonderful captures over the years since I am following you! Exacly 7 to be precise 😊
April 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close