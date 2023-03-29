Previous
At The Pond by falcon11
Photo 2101

At The Pond

Before working in Mom's gardens, I headed down to the pond to check things out. It was full, beautiful and clear. It was a little too early for fish or frog eggs, but that will come.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful reflections - crystal clear water
March 30th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
March 30th, 2023  
