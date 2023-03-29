Sign up
Photo 2101
At The Pond
Before working in Mom's gardens, I headed down to the pond to check things out. It was full, beautiful and clear. It was a little too early for fish or frog eggs, but that will come.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2101
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2095
2096
2097
2098
452
2099
2100
2101
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th March 2023 9:28am
nature
,
reflections
,
trees
,
pond
Milanie
ace
Beautiful reflections - crystal clear water
March 30th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
March 30th, 2023
