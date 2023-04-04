Previous
Star Magnolia by falcon11
Photo 2105

Star Magnolia

This is the first tree to bloom in the spring.

Sorry for the mass upload. Catching up after being away, visiting my Mom in RI. I will catch up with your projects when I can.
4th April 2023

Allison Maltese

ace
falcon11
