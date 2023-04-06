Sign up
Photo 2106
Dewy Bud
Another star magnolia blossom - this one just budding out on a foggy morning at our local library.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th April 2023 9:08am
Tags
tree
,
branches
,
macro
,
spring
,
bud
,
close-up
,
blossom
,
dew
,
star magnolia
Diana
ace
Such amazing details and wonderful textures, love the bokeh too.
April 6th, 2023
