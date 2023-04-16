Previous
How's The Water, Guys? by falcon11
Photo 2116

How's The Water, Guys?

This yellow crowned night heron came to the pool for a drink and then hopped in to cool off. It was one of the funniest things I have seen in a while, and we can all use good chuckle now and then.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Peter Dulis ace
They are probably wondering - is he going to poop in the water or not :)
April 17th, 2023  
