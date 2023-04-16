Sign up
Photo 2116
How's The Water, Guys?
This yellow crowned night heron came to the pool for a drink and then hopped in to cool off. It was one of the funniest things I have seen in a while, and we can all use good chuckle now and then.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
pool
,
night heron
,
yellow crowned night heron
Peter Dulis
ace
They are probably wondering - is he going to poop in the water or not :)
April 17th, 2023
