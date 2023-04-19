Previous
Sweet Shorebird by falcon11
Photo 2120

Sweet Shorebird

These tiny sanderlings run very very fast in and out of the waves along the shoreline in search of coquina shell meat.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful composition fav
April 19th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wonderfully focused
April 19th, 2023  
