Froth by falcon11
The Kousa Dogwoods are amazingly full this year. This one is layered on top of a light pink Mountain Laurel at Broken Arrow Nursery.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
599% complete

KWind ace
Wow... so beautiful!
June 27th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
June 27th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Lovely.
June 27th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nicely composed and nice subtle colors
June 27th, 2023  
