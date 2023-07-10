Previous
Triple Header by falcon11
Photo 2201

Triple Header

After making it through a horrible thunderstorm in RI (with thankfully only minor street flooding), I drove home to find this lovely day lily had bloomed overnight.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
