Previous
Photo 2201
Triple Header
After making it through a horrible thunderstorm in RI (with thankfully only minor street flooding), I drove home to find this lovely day lily had bloomed overnight.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
lily
,
botanical
,
day lily
,
addie branch smith
