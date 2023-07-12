Previous
Finally, a Butterfly by falcon11
Finally, a Butterfly

At last we are seeing a few butterflies among the bumblebees in the gardens, including this little Skipper. There was one sighting of a Monarch today too.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

