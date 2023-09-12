Sign up
Previous
Photo 2235
Pollen Laden
The sedums are all in bloom and are attracting the bumblebees and an occasional honeybee. Sadly there are few butterflies of any size this year. Perhaps the series of heavy rainstorms have taken their toll.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2698
photos
65
followers
21
following
612% complete
View this month »
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
12th September 2023 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
macro
,
pollen
,
close-up
,
insect
,
bumblebee
,
sedum
