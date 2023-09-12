Previous
Pollen Laden
Photo 2235

Pollen Laden

The sedums are all in bloom and are attracting the bumblebees and an occasional honeybee. Sadly there are few butterflies of any size this year. Perhaps the series of heavy rainstorms have taken their toll.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

