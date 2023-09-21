Sign up
Photo 2240
Beautyberry Bush
These berries are so vivid that they look fake or like plastic beads. The deer have pruned this bush every fall; they must like the berries. Fortunately it grows back just fine each year.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2704
photos
65
followers
21
following
613% complete
View this month »
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
21st September 2023 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
purple
,
berries
,
shrub
,
botanical
,
beautyberry bush
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful vibrant color
September 23rd, 2023
