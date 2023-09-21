Previous
Beautyberry Bush by falcon11
Photo 2240

Beautyberry Bush

These berries are so vivid that they look fake or like plastic beads. The deer have pruned this bush every fall; they must like the berries. Fortunately it grows back just fine each year.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Christine Sztukowski ace
So beautiful vibrant color
September 23rd, 2023  
