Painted Lady

We are having some unusual summer weather this week, and the butterflies and bees are enjoying the Butterly Bushes in the yard. This isn't as sharp as I'd like, but was the best out of the 40 shots I took yesterday morning. They are so fluttery!



I am finishing up the 3rd of three events tomorrow, which I am either managing or volunteering for, so I hope to catch up with your projects soon.