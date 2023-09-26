Sign up
Photo 2246
Fall Asters
There are many kinds of fall asters, but I like these purple ones the best.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2709
photos
65
followers
21
following
615% complete
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th September 2023 1:03pm
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
fall
,
autumn
,
garden
,
botanical
,
asters
