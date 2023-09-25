Previous
In Between the Rain by falcon11
Photo 2245

In Between the Rain

It is raining for the third day in a row today thanks to Tropical Storm Ophelia. I'm filling in with this photo I took yesterday during a break in the rain. There were a lot of spider webs in the shrubs covered in droplets.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise