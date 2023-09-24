Sign up
Previous
Photo 2243
Nasturtium Abstract
The Nasturtium leaves were full of dewdrops this afternoon during a break in the spitting rain.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2706
photos
65
followers
21
following
614% complete
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th September 2023 1:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
green
,
leaves
,
macro
,
close-up
,
nasturtium
,
dewdrops
,
camera+2
Rick
ace
Great shot. Looks like a natural magnifying glass.
September 25th, 2023
