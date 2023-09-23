Previous
Dewy Leaf by falcon11
Dewy Leaf

A close-up of a rose leaf in the front garden this morning after the rain.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Louise & Ken
How lovely this is!
September 25th, 2023  
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
September 25th, 2023  
