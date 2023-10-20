Sign up
Previous
Photo 2263
Kousa Close-Up
I thought these berries of the Kousa Dogwood were really interesting.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
fruit
,
macro
,
close-up
,
berries
,
botanical
,
dogwood
,
kousa dogwood
Peter Dulis
ace
great clarity
October 20th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely soft light.
October 20th, 2023
