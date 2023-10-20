Previous
Kousa Close-Up by falcon11
Kousa Close-Up

I thought these berries of the Kousa Dogwood were really interesting.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Allison Maltese

Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
great clarity
October 20th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely soft light.
October 20th, 2023  
