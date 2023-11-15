Previous
The Woods- East River Preserve by falcon11
The Woods- East River Preserve

Here is the scene in our large town preserve where I shot the ICM images.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Allison Maltese

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely fall wooded scene
November 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful woods, I love the carpet of leaves.
November 17th, 2023  
