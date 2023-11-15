Sign up
Photo 2279
The Woods- East River Preserve
Here is the scene in our large town preserve where I shot the ICM images.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
autumn
,
east river preserve
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely fall wooded scene
November 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful woods, I love the carpet of leaves.
November 17th, 2023
