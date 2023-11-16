Previous
What's For Lunch? by falcon11
Photo 2280

What's For Lunch?

This egret was hanging around the outdoor patio at Publix hoping for a snack.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
624% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive photo, truthfully if I were eating at this time I would be very nervous
November 17th, 2023  
