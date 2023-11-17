Previous
On the Hunt by falcon11
Photo 2281

On the Hunt

This Green Heron was most alert while doing a little fishing in the canal. My book guide describes them as small, stocky, solitary and secretive.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this gorgeous looking bird.
November 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise