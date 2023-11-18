Sign up
Previous
Photo 2282
Spanish Moss
I love this "Old Florida" look. This tree is in the Philippi Estate Park, where we attended a Fine Art and Craft Show today.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
3
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2746
photos
65
followers
21
following
625% complete
View this month »
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th November 2023 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
florida
,
spanish moss
,
philippi estate park
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
November 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
November 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So pretty!
November 18th, 2023
