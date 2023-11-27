Previous
Incoming by falcon11
I tracked this fishing osprey as it approached its nest, but I blew the closer shots. My shutter was set correctly, but not my focusing. Practice, practice, practice....
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture! I spend a lot of time practicing! I know how difiicult it can be.
November 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot all the same it’s so easy to do !
November 28th, 2023  
