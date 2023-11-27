Sign up
Previous
Photo 2291
Incoming
I tracked this fishing osprey as it approached its nest, but I blew the closer shots. My shutter was set correctly, but not my focusing. Practice, practice, practice....
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
2
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months.
2755
photos
66
followers
21
following
627% complete
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th November 2023 4:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
palm
,
florida
,
osprey
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture! I spend a lot of time practicing! I know how difiicult it can be.
November 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot all the same it’s so easy to do !
November 28th, 2023
