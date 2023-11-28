Previous
Staghorn Fern Study by falcon11
Staghorn Fern Study

I am taking advantage of a cold day here to work on some photos from our visit to the botanical gardens on Saturday.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the lacey texture
November 28th, 2023  
