Previous
Photo 2292
Staghorn Fern Study
I am taking advantage of a cold day here to work on some photos from our visit to the botanical gardens on Saturday.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th November 2023 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
fern
,
botanical
,
staghorn fern
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the lacey texture
November 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
