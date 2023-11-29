Sign up
Previous
Photo 2293
Water Patterns on the Bay
....a little bit of wind on the water in the afternoon sunlight.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2293
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th November 2023 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
artistic
,
water patterns
Diana
ace
Beautiful patterns and colours.
November 30th, 2023
