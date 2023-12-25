Sign up
Previous
Photo 2312
Shell Beach
A very grey morning here in CT along the shoreline. Merry Christmas everyone. Peace and good will to you all with best wishes for a safe, healthy and happy year ahead.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2783
photos
67
followers
21
following
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
shoreline
,
seascape
,
shell beach
,
long island sound
Christine Sztukowski
ace
very peaceful
December 25th, 2023
Beverley
ace
So tranquil and still. Beautiful
December 25th, 2023
