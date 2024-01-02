Previous
Blue Skies At Last by falcon11
Blue Skies At Last

It was a long 8 day stretch of grey skies, but today dawned bright and brisk. I visited one of my favorite haunts, Bauer Park. The community gardens had been put to bed, but the pond offered a beautifully still surface for reflections.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

