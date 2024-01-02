Sign up
Photo 2320
Blue Skies At Last
It was a long 8 day stretch of grey skies, but today dawned bright and brisk. I visited one of my favorite haunts, Bauer Park. The community gardens had been put to bed, but the pond offered a beautifully still surface for reflections.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2791
photos
69
followers
21
following
635% complete
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
2nd January 2024 3:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
reflections
,
landscape
,
connecticut
,
pond
,
bauer park
