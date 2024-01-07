Sign up
Photo 2325
A Snowy Landing
We are getting our first snow of the winter, and the birds are very busy keeping warm. This isn't as sharp as I'd like it to be-- I was shooting out the dining room window.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
7th January 2024 1:59pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
bird feeder
,
bluejay
*lynn
ace
wonderful capture showing the beautiful blue feathers
January 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Nice capture
January 7th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice capture
January 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful bird
January 7th, 2024
