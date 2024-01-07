Previous
A Snowy Landing by falcon11
A Snowy Landing

We are getting our first snow of the winter, and the birds are very busy keeping warm. This isn't as sharp as I'd like it to be-- I was shooting out the dining room window.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
*lynn ace
wonderful capture showing the beautiful blue feathers
January 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Nice capture
January 7th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice capture
January 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful bird
January 7th, 2024  
