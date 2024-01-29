Sign up
Previous
Photo 2338
Sheltering Sparrow
This White-Throated Sparrow was hanging out near the feeder during the rain. The shot was taken through the dining room window.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
3
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2810
photos
69
followers
21
following
640% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
28th January 2024 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
white-throated sparrow
Junan Heath
ace
Perfectly lovely capture!
January 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured.
January 29th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What great detail
January 29th, 2024
