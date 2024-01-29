Previous
Sheltering Sparrow by falcon11
Sheltering Sparrow

This White-Throated Sparrow was hanging out near the feeder during the rain. The shot was taken through the dining room window.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Perfectly lovely capture!
January 29th, 2024  
So beautifully captured.
January 29th, 2024  
What great detail
January 29th, 2024  
