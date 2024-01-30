Previous
Perching Osprey by falcon11
Perching Osprey

We are back in our southern digs, and I am very happy to see the blue skies. There were two ospreys up in the treetops calling to each other.
30th January 2024

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
