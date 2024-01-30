Sign up
Previous
Photo 2339
Perching Osprey
We are back in our southern digs, and I am very happy to see the blue skies. There were two ospreys up in the treetops calling to each other.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
1
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
tree
nature
bird
florida
osprey
