Photo 2341
Morning Buzz
There is a tiny bee hidden in there if you look closely. It is so nice to see that bright Southern light!
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2341
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd February 2024 10:07am
Tags
flowers
bee
botanical
florida
cape honeysuckle
