Photo 2360
Bathing Beauty
Female Anhinga drying off after her dip. The pink/purple in the water is the reflection of a hose on the bank.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
bird
,
pond
,
wings
,
florida
,
water bird
,
anhinga
,
palma sola botanical park
