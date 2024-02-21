Sign up
Photo 2361
Mockingbird
My husband picked today's shot because he liked the unusual pose, and it was on the ground instead of perched in a tree. There were a pair of them, but I couldn't get them together.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
mockingbird
,
florida
,
northern mockingbird
,
celery fields
