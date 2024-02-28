Previous
Walking Buddies by falcon11
Walking Buddies

We saw 5 Sandhill Cranes at the end of the trail, and they weren't the least bit intimidated by me or my lens. They hung around a bit, then flew off flapping and squawking.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Leslie ace
what lovely birds and capture
February 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
handsome couple
February 28th, 2024  
