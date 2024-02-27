Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2367
Paddling in the Shallows
While I play catch up home in grey CT, I will post a few more photos from our month in Florida. There were a few nesting ducks in this swampy ditch at The Celery Fields.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2848
photos
69
followers
20
following
648% complete
View this month »
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
Latest from all albums
2362
2363
2364
2365
480
481
2366
2367
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th February 2024 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close