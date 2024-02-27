Previous
Paddling in the Shallows by falcon11
Paddling in the Shallows

While I play catch up home in grey CT, I will post a few more photos from our month in Florida. There were a few nesting ducks in this swampy ditch at The Celery Fields.
27th February 2024

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Photo Details

