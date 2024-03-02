Sign up
Previous
Photo 2371
Raindrops....
This was taken in Florida after a rainy night. It is pouring here in CT, so it is apt that I use this image as my filler today. I have no idea what this plant is, so let me know if you know.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th February 2024 9:25am
Tags
plant
,
droplets
,
raindrops
,
water garden
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful image with a great light
March 2nd, 2024
