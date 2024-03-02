Previous
Raindrops.... by falcon11
Raindrops....

This was taken in Florida after a rainy night. It is pouring here in CT, so it is apt that I use this image as my filler today. I have no idea what this plant is, so let me know if you know.
2nd March 2024

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful image with a great light
March 2nd, 2024  
