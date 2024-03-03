Sign up
Photo 2372
At The Pond
The first photo of the pond for 2024. We had an unexpectedly warm and beautifully sunny day today.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
tree
,
shadows
,
landscape
,
pond
