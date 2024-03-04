Sign up
Photo 2373
God's Eye in the Water
I made this quad collage from a photo of the water patterns at the pond.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
3
2
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2854
photos
68
followers
20
following
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Tags
abstract
,
artistic
,
water patterns
,
god's eye
,
mirrored image
Mallory
What a cool image
March 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome abstract
March 5th, 2024
Dorothy
Simply gorgeous 💙
March 5th, 2024
