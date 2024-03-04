Previous
God's Eye in the Water by falcon11
Photo 2373

God's Eye in the Water

I made this quad collage from a photo of the water patterns at the pond.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
What a cool image
March 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome abstract
March 5th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Simply gorgeous 💙
March 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise