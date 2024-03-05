Sign up
Photo 2374
Droplets and Dominos
Filling in a hole with another shot from our Hi Jinx night at camera club.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2858
photos
70
followers
20
following
651% complete
View this month »
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th March 2024 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
droplets
,
dominos
,
water drops
,
dewy
,
rainx
,
camera+2
Wendy
ace
Bravo! this is great!
March 9th, 2024
