Photo 2374
King of the Feeder
Nobody eats until the Blue Jays eat!
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
3
4
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2374
nature
,
blue
,
bird
,
blue jay
,
backyard bird
Corinne C
ace
Striking image!
March 6th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
So true! Great capture.
March 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow
March 6th, 2024
