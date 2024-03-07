Sign up
Photo 2375
RainX And A Feather
We set up a station at camera club last night with RainX on a sheet of glass, sprayed with water, and a sheet of green paper with a peacock feather underneath. Here is the result. Taken with iPhone X and Camera+2 app on Macro setting.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
0
Main Album
iPhone XS
6th March 2024 7:48pm
green
,
abstract
,
droplets
,
bubbles
,
creative
,
rainx
