RainX And A Feather by falcon11
Photo 2375

RainX And A Feather

We set up a station at camera club last night with RainX on a sheet of glass, sprayed with water, and a sheet of green paper with a peacock feather underneath. Here is the result. Taken with iPhone X and Camera+2 app on Macro setting.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

