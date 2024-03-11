Previous
Mirror Mirror by falcon11
Mirror Mirror

I created this combo shot out of two of my photographs and a little PS wizardry.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Junan Heath ace
Amazing shot! Love it!
March 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I agree this is amazing!
March 12th, 2024  
Kaylynn ace
well that’s amazing wizardry!
March 12th, 2024  
