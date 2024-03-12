Sign up
Previous
Photo 2381
Shoreline Sunset
A lovely end to the day at Trolley Road.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th March 2024 6:00pm
View Info
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
connecticut
,
shoreline
,
guilford
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
March 13th, 2024
