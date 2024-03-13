Previous
Next
Watery Reflection by falcon11
Photo 2382

Watery Reflection

Filling in a hole with another shot from Bauer Park today. To me, this image looks like it was shot through textured glass.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeni
It really does! Beautiful!
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise