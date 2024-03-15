Sign up
Previous
Photo 2384
Hawk On The Hunt
This Cooper's Hawk hung out in the yard for a few minutes, and then jumped into a bush, grabbed a little bird and was off. Not the best photo of this -- I was shooting through the kitchen window.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2865
photos
70
followers
20
following
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th March 2024 4:19pm
Tags
bird
,
backyard
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
cooper's hawk
Corinne C
ace
Oh my! He is beautiful but I think about the little bird :-(
March 15th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
great capture
March 15th, 2024
