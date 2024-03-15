Previous
Hawk On The Hunt by falcon11
Hawk On The Hunt

This Cooper's Hawk hung out in the yard for a few minutes, and then jumped into a bush, grabbed a little bird and was off. Not the best photo of this -- I was shooting through the kitchen window.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Corinne C ace
Oh my! He is beautiful but I think about the little bird :-(
March 15th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
great capture
March 15th, 2024  
