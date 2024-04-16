Sign up
Photo 2408
Rita's Magnolia
Every Spring I have the pleasure of photographing this gorgeous and very large magnolia in my neighbor's yard. We came home from Florida just in time to catch it at its peak.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
tree
flowers
spring
magnolia
blossoms
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
April 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture with the blue sky.
April 17th, 2024
