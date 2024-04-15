Sign up
Previous
Photo 2407
Oleander
There are many of these beautiful blooming bushes along the main road, both light pink and darker pink.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2889
photos
70
followers
20
following
659% complete
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
482
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th April 2024 10:04am
Tags
flowers
,
bush
,
botanical
,
florida
,
oleander
,
spring blooms
