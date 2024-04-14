Previous
Dr. Seuss Tree by falcon11
Photo 2406

Dr. Seuss Tree

That is one of the names for this unusual tree - (Pseudobombax ellipticum). It is also called Shaving Brush tree. I think the blossoms look like troll dolls.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
659% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Lovely flower
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise