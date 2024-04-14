Sign up
Photo 2406
Dr. Seuss Tree
That is one of the names for this unusual tree - (Pseudobombax ellipticum). It is also called Shaving Brush tree. I think the blossoms look like troll dolls.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
tree
branch
flower
pink
botanical
dr. seuss tree
pseudobombax ellipticum
Corinne
ace
Lovely flower
April 15th, 2024
